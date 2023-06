Salman Khan hosted the first ever Weekend Ka Vaar for Bigg Boss OTT 2 and it seemed like a one-sided show, say netizens. Well, the contestants have been looking forward to meeting Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar. And even fans have been looking forward to the same. But they were disappointed yet again to see Salman Khan correcting the contestants they did not want him to correct. Salman Khan schooled Akanksha Puri and Abhishek Malhan this time. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 6: Bebika Dhurve predicts why Salman Khan never married; Palak Purswani-Jiya Shankar patch up – TOP highlights

What happened in Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan?

Salman Khan schooled Akanksha Puri big time and alleged that she is setting a false narrative against Bebika Dhurve inside the house. It so happened that Akanksha, Bebika and Aaliya were locked in jail. Bebika started cursing Akanksha and said that she should get locked inside the bathroom. Akanksha said that she needs a doctor and that she feels unsafe around her. Salman took a long time to say this to Akanksha. He even asked Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani for their opinions on the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve gets flak for her face-reading task; netizens call her evil and vamp of the season [Check Reactions]

Elsewhere, Salman schooled Abhishek Malhan for his comments on Pooja Bhatt. While Ahishek explained his stance, for whom he took a stand, did not support him in the matter whatsoever. Jiya Shankar did not raise her hand when Abhishek alleged that Pooja is biased and has a dominating personality. Salman also said that Abhishek was going right when he was with Bebika and Manisha. And called him out for not taking the effort in reconciling with Bebika after their fights. Abhishek yet again maintained his stance but Salman asked him to improve his game as the company he is in now is not appreciating him. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri; asks her to marry him

What do netizens think about Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar?

Netizens are furious as the same pattern is being followed this time as well. Netizens expected Salman to bash Bebika Dhurve. Netizens are not liking her negativity in the house. They also wanted Salman to question Pooja for dragging Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani in Manisha Rani's matter. However, nothing of that sort happened. Check out the reactions here:

So Salman khan ka kahna tha ke

*Stay Away from #JiyaShankar

*Respect My Darling #PoojaBhatt

*Adopt #BebikaDhurve because Her Father is Close to the Makers. Totally Flop Script as per me ,

What are your views ?#Fukralnsaan #BBOTT2#BiggBossOTT2 #AbhisekMalhan#AkankshaPuri — Shivam Singh ?? (@kr2002shivam) June 24, 2023

What I noticed in today's episode is that the makers want TV and social media to clash. That's why they suggested #AbhishekMalhan to team up with the old ones again. They want TV vs Social Media #Fukralnsaan #BBOTT2#BiggBossOTT2 #BebikaDhurve#AkankshaPuri #JiyaShankar pic.twitter.com/6e0edX4yHu — ????? ???????♡? (@RajmaChawalOG) June 24, 2023

Bigg Boss bas YouTube Community ko Jalil kar raha he. Aur ye sale Nepotism ki aulad he aur Pooja bhat syrus ki Chat raha he . Aur ye international telivision pe Kaua ghu yese movie ke nam pe Fukra ko Jalil kar rahe ho . #BiggBossOTT2 #Fukralnsaan pic.twitter.com/xlw0gWtY6w — ?????? ?????? (@TheRockRaze) June 24, 2023

Why the host was supporting #BebikaDhurve?

I can’t see a single positive thing about her.

Also why no class of #PoojaBhatt she was really dominating indeed.#BiggBossOTT2 #quirkytweets — Quirky Bites (@QuirkyBites) June 24, 2023

According to viewers #PoojaBhatt deserved bashing from host bcz of egoistic behaviour but as always host bashed most straightforward persons. Selmon bhoi never disappoint.....#AbhiYa #BiggBossOTT2 — piyush (@Badasssizback) June 24, 2023

Doesn't expected from Big Boss,if you are saying janta is boss so lesson to janta if you are not listening to them they will definitely destroy you i know its bitter but it's true .if janta have that power to popular you then they also have a power to destroy you . #BiggBossOTT2 — Sara Nilya (@SaraNilya) June 24, 2023

I think yeh #WeekendKaVaar nahi hai, mujhe lagta yeh bashing strong contestants war, frm starting till he was taking class fr such well behaved people in worst situation , is this a plan to save #bhebika ? ? stay strong #AbhiJiya #AkanshaPuri #palakPurswani #aaliya #BiggBossOTT2 — FOR JIYA SHANKAR ❤️ (@infintesoulxxx) June 24, 2023

I don’t know why ppl are surprised by Salman Khan supporting Pooja Bhatt & Bebika Dhurve- He is following same script for so many years supporting Nepo kids & bashing new comers.#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 — Simmi (@Snuggle_Kitty_) June 24, 2023

It is clear now

The one with strong opinion & strong personality will be bashed for no reason. Makers r trying to push them in backfoot as they r doing better than there favs. More power to both of you#AkankshaPuri #WeekendKaVaar#Fukralnsaan #BBOTT2#AbhisekMalhan #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/NGklR8hyuq — ~ Adaa ? (@Pari_xxxx) June 24, 2023

#AkankshaPuri is being over targeted by the makers, she has done nothing to deserve such bashing. Although it is going to help her game wise through audience but it will demotivate her inside the house. #BiggBossOTT2 — राजस्थानी छोरा?❤ (@rajasthanimani) June 24, 2023

if #LordPuneet was wrong then why not #BebikaDhurve ?

If one can be thrown out of the show cuz of the toilet issue then why cant the one who speaks like a flush can never be thrown out right away?

STOP THIS MAKERS #BiggBossOTT2 #JiyaShankar #Fukralnsaan — ansh (@hitmanclassy) June 24, 2023

Boosting Bebika and bashing Akansha is also harmful for both tbh. If Bebika was bashed a bit and given the next week to improve, she could be liked by audience. But by doing this, they just make her even more hated. End mei the show only cares for its own buzz. #BiggBossOTT2 — Kg.007 (@Kg00718) June 24, 2023

Aakansha may be fake, but whatever she said for Bebika is not wrong. Looking at her actions, even I don't feel her mental balance is right. #BiggBossOTT2 — Pranali (@ms_pranali) June 24, 2023

#AbhisekMalhan was not wrong

This false narrative set against him by #BiggBossOTT2 creatives#SalmanKhan — ?????????? (@MoniKiDuniya) June 24, 2023

#BebikaDhruve don't know that BB makers are actually tarnishing her image Now she will do more disgusting things in coming days#BiggBossOTT2 — Shreyas? (@shreyasalwys) June 24, 2023

???bb wale itna predictable ho gaye hai na sachi ab toh maza hi nhi raha #BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 — zaiba (@ShivThakareFc7) June 24, 2023

Exactly, what does BB want only gossip and chugli about show to increase drama negativity and not have friendly conversation? Unreal!!#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 https://t.co/XTltYwoe0V — Techiesta (@techiesta) June 24, 2023

targeting Abhishek and Akanksha for what?? #BiggBossOTT2 — pri stan acc (@sardardhoraha) June 24, 2023

#BiggBossOTT2

1st time watching Bigg Boss nd now I am understanding the agenda behind this show... the agenda is to find the worst person around, appreciate them nd eventually make them winner — Sailee_Pant (@PantSailee) June 24, 2023

Completely waste of time on WKW Salman praises those who are spreading Nagativety.. Biesed show #BiggBossOtt2 #BiggBoss #BiggBossOtt — Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) June 24, 2023

Class leni thi #AkankshaPuri ki kuch aur bol k le lete .!!! Worthless pts… #PalakPurswani is spreadin false narrative bcz she said she has OCD ? Was it not captain’s responsibility??????‍♀️ Bebica is irritating. Period.!!#AbhisekMalhan -gud advice??#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 — ?Heer..!! ? (@HeerAtHeart) June 24, 2023

Manish Paul was the special guest in Bigg Boss OTT 2 Wweekend Ka Vaar. He promoted his web series Rafuchakkar on the show. Manish met the housemates too.