The Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan are always entertaining. Currently, he is hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. It has been three weeks since Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on Jio Cinema and fans are already invested in the show. All the contestants are making the right amount of noise to grab attention. And of course, it is super entertaining to watch when Salman Khan hands over the report card to contestants on the weekend. In yesterday's episode, Salman Khan schooled Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev for being fence-sitters. Today is going to be another explosive episode as we shall see Abhishek Malhaan and Avinash Sachdev getting into a war. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: While Cyrus Broacha begs to leave, these contestants managed to get voluntary exit from Salman Khan show

In the new Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo, Salman Khan gives a task to Abhishek Malhaan and Avinash Sachdev. They are supposed to talk about the character traits of each other. They have to decode each other's personalities. It is Avinash who begins by saying that Abhishek is a little over-smart when it comes to his opinions. He also says that Abhishek is a little aggressive. Abhishek defends and then says that Avinash does to take a stand or share his thoughts. Avinash goes defensive asking why does he take advice from him in that case. Avinash interrupts when Abhishek is talking and that leaves him irked. Avinash then also says that Abhishek did the same when he was talking. All of this fight is happening in front of Salman Khan. All the contestants are watching their fight in shock. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Three wildcard entries to add drama as Salman Khan show gets a two week extension? Here's what we know

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo below:

Avinash and Abhishek had a heated clash while decoding each other’s personality. To find out what happened watch #WeekendKaVaar with Salman Khan tonight at 9pm, streaming free on #JioCinema.#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/dgnFiMaY5B — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 9, 2023

In another promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Terrence Lewis enters the house to play a game with the contestants. Some statements made by contestants are shown on TV and they have to guess who said it. Upon guessing, contestants are supposed to throw muddy water. Quite a few get it wrong and then there is a fight. Falaq Naaz and Manisha Rani clash with each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Do you feel that Cyrus Broacha should be eliminated from Salman Khan's show? Vote Now

Trending Now

Check out Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo with Terrence Lewis below:

Guess today's episode is going to be pretty intense! For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.