Bigg Boss OTT 2 was loved by all. The second season worked much more than the first season. Elvish Yadav won the show and became the first wild card contestant to have taken the trophy home. Elvish had an amazing game plan in the show. He entered the show midway with his targets set. Though he said that he did not watch the show, it looked like he has seen everyone and knows about everything. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar to be on Salman Khan show? Check the latest update

Elvish has a massive fan following because of his Youtube channel. He is loved a lot and many celebrities too wanted him to win the show. While many fans rooted for Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan but Elvish’s fan following won.

Now, post his win, Elvish Yadav went live on Instagram for the first time and he has broken another record. He got maximum views for his live today. 594K people watched his live today and this is the maximum any Instagram live has got. Also Read - Alia Bhatt gets trolled for reacting to Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2; netizens say, 'Downfall'

Elvish Yadav breaks record

Earlier, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan was holding this record with 590K likes on his Instagram live. He had gone live after winning Bigg Boss 16. Now, Elvish has broken that record. Elvish also took to Instagram to thank his fans for helping him break records. Also Read - Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Akanksha Puri and others: Here's what Bigg Boss OTT 2 celebs are doing now

Trending Now

He shared the live video on Instagram and wrote, “Aap Sab Logo Ne Record Tod Diya. Maximum Live Watching. Jitna shukriya karu utna kam hai” Take a look:

Watch Elvish Yadav’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

Elvish Yadav is also trending on Twitter. Netizens are talking about Elvish and praising him. One of the users wrote, “In India - No.1 Worldwide 10th #ElvishYadav record breaker Systumm hang #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy #ElvishArmy? #ElvishIsTheEntertainer”

Another user wrote, "#ElvishYadav ne #mcstan ke insta live ka record break kia. 590k+ log live aaye. Systummm #ElvishIsTheEntertainer #ElvishYadav #ElvishBBWinner #ElvishArmy #ElvishYadavArmy."

A user also wrote, "His Excitement Tells Everything.. what He expect From His Beloved Fan Army • Highest Insta viewership Rank 1 in India • Rank at 8 world-wide. All Records shattered!!! #ElvishYadav #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy #ElvishIsTheEntertainer"

His Excitement Tells Everything.. what He expect From His Beloved Fan Army ??❤️ • Highest Insta viewership Rank 1 in India • Rank at 8 world-wide All Records shattered!!! ??#ElvishYadav #ElvishYadav? #ElvishArmy #ElvishIsTheEntertainerpic.twitter.com/qxIEvTNWTp — Yashikaa ~Rao Sahab ❤️ (@ElvishFanGirlz) August 19, 2023

Watch Elvish Yadav's interview here:

Talking about the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up of the show. Manisha Rani is the second runner up of the show. Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt were placed fourth and fifth respectively.