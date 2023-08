Bigg Boss OTT 2’s craziness is all over the world. The show’s grand finale took place on August 14 but the show is still the talk of the town. Social media is all about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. Elvish Yadav created history by being the first wild card contestant to have won Bigg Boss. He has a massive and crazy fan following. He recently went live on Instagram and broke records. His Instagram live got the greatest number of views. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar puts an end to Abhiya; asks fans to stop linking her with Abhishek Malhan

Recently, Elvish Yadav met the CM of Harayana, Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence. The CM of Harayana shared their picture on Twitter. He congratulated Elvish and gave him a bouquet of flowers.

Elvish Yadav's grand meet up

However, post the meet, Elvish Yadav had another big meet-up with his fans. A meet-up was held by Elvish and his team to meet fans. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner created history again as more than 3 lakhs fans arrived to meet him.

Even CM Manohar Lal Khattar attended the meet-up and went on the stage with him to see fans. A lot of videos and pictures from the meet-up have gone viral on the internet. Elvish Yadav is trending on Twitter and fans are all praise for him.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up of the show while Manisha Rani is the second runner up.