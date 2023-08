Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is on cloud nine due to winning the title of the show despite being the wild card entry. After winning the trophy, he largely spoke to the media, where he addressed the dig YouTuber Dhruv Rathee took at him for being a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which according to him is a waste of time and a nonsensical show. He even exposed the BB OTT 2 winner for roasting Salman Khan and now being a part of his show and called him a double-faced individual. When Elvish was asked about Dhruv Rathee and his roast on Salman Khan, he very strongly neglected Dhruv Rathee by saying, "Arey Dhruv Rathee ko chodho". Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Vs Bigg Boss 16: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, MC Stan success a threat for TV stars on Salman Khan show?

Watch the video of Elvish Yadav addressing his past, admitting to roasting Salman Khan, and strongly ignoring Dhruv Rathee's existence in his press conference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Later, admitting to roasting Salman Khan, the BB OTT 2 winner said, "It was my old times; I agree I did roast him. I met him for the first time ever today, and it was unreal. I was like, Who is he? It was the first time I met him in person; till now, I had only seen him in movies. It was a very nice feeling; he didn't make me feel uncomfortable; he hugged me twice to three times to comfort me; he advised me to chill; so it was a very surreal feeling".

Elvish Yadav roasting Salman Khan came in as the highlight after YouTuber Dhruv Rathee shared a YouTube video of him slamming the makers for making a show like Bigg Boss and Elvish for being this double-faced person and insisting people avoid such reality shows with a brief knowledge. All said and done, Elvish is a winner today, and he not only won the trophy, but millions of hearts and fans are expecting him to keep the hype going with his systumm. Also Read - Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani – Which Bigg Boss OTT 2 jodi you want to see in a music video? Vote Now