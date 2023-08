Elvish Yadav has become the first ever wildcard contestant in history to win a Bigg Boss season. Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale took place tonight and it was a tough fight between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav in the end. Abhishek has been in the show since the beginning while Elvish entered the show 4 weeks late, as a wildcard contestant. And he has written history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to lift the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav wins hearts with his THIS gesture towards Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani [View Pics]

Celebs congratulate Elvish on his win

Shehnaaz Gill has congratulated Elvish Yadav on his win and praised him for making history as a wildcard, the first one to win the show. Kishwer Merchant feels that Bigg Boss played his own game but thinks that Elvish Yadav is a well deserving winner. Aly Goni, who was a wildcard himself, also congratulated Elvish Yadav on winning the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. Elvish is trending big time in entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner: Elvish Yadav wins Salman Khan show

Congratulations @ElvishYadav on winning #BiggBossOtt2 ?

You’ve definitely made history today… first ever wild card contestant to win the show! ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) August 14, 2023

Khel Gaye Big boss , bahut ache ❤️?

Well deserved @ElvishYadav ✌? — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) August 14, 2023

Finally a wild card winner ???? congratulations to #elvishyadav — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) August 14, 2023

Finally a REAL person won BIG BOSS OTT .. Congratulations ELVISH ? — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) August 14, 2023

More celebs have congratulated Elvish Yadav on winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. Manu Punjabi, Ashish Chanchlani and others also congratulated Elvish. Ashish Chanchlani, who also belongs to the YouTuber community congratulated both Elvish and Abhishek. He also penned a heartfelt note for Abhishek, who was eventually crowned as the runner up of the season. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan fans want him to win the show, trend ‘get well soon’ on Twitter

Elvish Yadav mobbed by fans and family

Elvish Yadav's family members were present during the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale. And after Elvish came out with the trophy, they celebrated with much vigour and enthusiasm. Yet, Elvish maintained his calm and cool in front of everyone. He also smiled for the media as he made his way outside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 set.

Watch the journey video of Elvish Yadav here:

Elvish Yadav's big-hearted gesture

When Elvish Yadav won the trophy, the first thing that he did was pose with the trophy with his friends Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Yadav. Elvish shares a great bond with Abhishek and Manisha since the day he entered the show. Though there was rivalry outside and on social media, Elvish and Abhishek maintained their bhaichara till the end. Towards the end of the show, Elvish won a lot of housemates' hearts too.