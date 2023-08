Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is Elvish Yadav. The YouTuber from Haryana has won the show. It seems he got around 30 million votes, which is the highest for any contestant ever. The second highest was the winner of Bigg Boss 16 rapper MC Stan. Abhishek Malhan has got the second place on the show. Fukra Insaan often said he would not like it if an wild card won the Salman Khan show. But Elvish Yadav has become the first to do so. Abhishek Malhan was in fine form since day one on the Salman Khan show. It seems these two YouTubers are good friends in the outside world. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav wins hearts with his THIS gesture towards Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani [View Pics]

Elvish Yadav on Abhishek Malhan's comment

When asked about it, Elvish Yadav told BollywoodLife, "Dekho sabka apna personal opinion hota hai toh uska koi kuch nahi kar sakta. Unke liye nahi karta mai deserve par mai toh kar Gaya yaar. Thoda sa bura laga ki isne bola yaar. But baad mein sab chill ho gaya. (It was his personal opinion that a wild card should not win. Maybe I was undeserving for win but okay for others, which is why I won. I feel bad when he said like that but things soon chilled out between us."

YouTube community came out in full support

Both the boys got huge support. Elvish Yadav also got support from some political leaders like Tej Pratap Yadav. Rapper Badshah said he is also in his team. Quite a few people are impressed with his stable mind and maturity level on the show. He is known as Rao Sahab amongst his fans. Manisha Rani took the third place. She is from Bihar. The young lady got maximum exposure from the show. Abhishek Malhan has got back to the hospital with his family. Congratulations to Elvish Yadav!