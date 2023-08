Bigg Boss OTT 2 has ended. The beautiful journey of the show has finally come to an end. Elvish Yadav has won the show. Yes, Salman Khan has declared Elvish Yadav as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Elvish had an amazing journey in the show. This is the very first time a wild card contestant has won the show. It was quite a surprising result but fans are totally happy with it. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan fans want him to win the show, trend ‘get well soon’ on Twitter

Along with the beautiful trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav has also won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs. The winner has been trending on Twitter and is getting all the love.

Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve were the finalists of the show. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up while Manisha Rani secured third place in the show. Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt took fourth and fifth place respectively.

Trending Now

All the other contestants from the show, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Aashika Bhatia, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar and others were also present for the grand finale.

Watch the video of Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 here:

Talking about the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal won the show while Nishant Bhat emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Pratik Sehajpal decided to quit the show and take up Bigg Boss 15.

Congratulations to Elvish Yadav for winning Bigg Boss OTT 2!