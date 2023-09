Bigg Boss OTT 2 is still the talk of the town. Elvish Yadav created history by being the first wild card contestant to have won the show. He has a massive fan following and has many followers on his Youtube channel. The crazy for Elvish Yadav did not finish ever after the show ended. He still keeps trending and people want to know all about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. Post his exit a lot was being said about Elvish’s girlfriend, Kirti Mehra. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Jiya Shankar makes homemade laddoos for Abhishek Malhan; latter makes a funny request

It was reported that Elvish was in a relationship with Kirti. Elvish also spoke about his relationships in the house but he never took anyone's name. However, people found out Kirti and Elvish's pictures together and started speculating that it was Kirti who broke up with Elvish.

Elvish also clarified in an interview that he is no longer in a relationship with Kirti. Post that netizens started trolling Kirti and sending her hate messages. Kirti had shared a Vlog recently where she spoke all about the hatred she is getting.

Kirti Mehra talks about the hatred she gets

Kirti shared that she had warned Elvish about all these issues before he entered the show but he did not listen and now she has to face everything.

In her video, Kirti shared, “I’ve been working very hard in 2016 and my followers are increasing since then. It’s still increasing. I had asked Elvish not to talk good or bad about any girl linked to him as whoever he talks about, it will indirectly come on me. I didn’t make any video about Elvish or did any such thing to grab the attention. It was he who talked about a particular girl inside the house and people thought it was me.”

She also said that people feel she is famous and getting followers only because of Elvish but that is not the truth as she has worked hard.

Watch Elvish Yadav's interview here:

“People are saying that I’m growing and gaining followers because of Elvish. But I myself have been working very hard in my life. I didn’t do anything related to Elvish to gain followers. It was he himself who did it all and now I’m facing consequences. If I had to gain his followers, I wouldn’t have asked him not to speak about me in the house, “she added.