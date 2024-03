Bigg Boss OTT 3 might start in the next few months. Some names like Sheezan M Khan, Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya were already doing the rounds for the same. Bigg Boss OTT 2 was won by Elvish Yadav. It was a hotly contested finale between YouTubers Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and Elvish Yadav. Post his win, Yadav was also felicitated in a big function by Manohar Lal Khattar. But he has made news for some unsavoury reasons. The first one was when his name came up for organizing rave parties in Noida where snake venom was made available as a recreational drug. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain didn’t want to marry her due to THIS reason

Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern confirmed for BB OTT 3?

Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern has been trending all over since three days. This happened after his spat with Elvish Yadav who thrashed him at a mall in Gurgaon. Now, some social media handles are saying that he might be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3. There is no denying that YouTubers have a massive fan base that bring in a lot of eyeballs to the show. The makers have approached two more YouTubers as well. One of them is Vishal Singh, who has become famous with his video on Manisha Rani. They have also approached Love Kataria who is a good friend of Elvish Yadav.

Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur matter to be solved amicably

Rajat Dalal has said that he is trying to mend their differences in a decent manner. He said they will go to Sagar Thakur's home today and have called Elvish Yadav over there. It all started after Maxtern made a derogatory video of the clip where Elvish Yadav is seen hugging Munawar Faruqui. It seems he had been abusing fans of Yadav since a long time. The video of the fight has gone viral. We can see Sagar being beaten up by a 2-3 people. There was a demand for the arrest of Elvish Yadav. The Haryana Police has charged him for violence and assault.