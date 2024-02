Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28. The show was loved by the audience and the contestants of the show made it an interesting watch. The season was full of drama, entertainment and fun. Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain entered the show together. They both emerged as the strongest players of the show. Vicky Jain was known as the mastermind of the season. However, we saw many ugly fights happening between the husband and wife on the show. Their personal life was made fun of and a lot of trolling happened against Vicky and his mother. Throughout the show, Ankita kept complaining about Vicky Jain not giving her attention. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Isha Malviya joining ex-bf Abhishek Kumar on Rohit Shetty's show? Actress reveals [Watch]

She was also insecure of his and Mannara Chopra's bond. We also saw them talking about taking a break from each other. However, apart from all this, Vicky Jain was a smart player. He has been a fan of Bigg Boss and has watched all the seasons. Hence, Vicky knew how to play the game well. Everyone thought Vicky Jain would reach the finals and even be one of the top two. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra denies demanding public apology from Munawar Faruqui; says 'Unhone jo narrative...'

Is Vicky Jain doing Bigg Boss OTT 3?

But Vicky was evicted in the sixth place. He could not make it to the finals because of low votes. Many could not believe the fact that Vicky Jain is not in the top five. However, post Bigg Boss 17 ended, there were reports that Vicky Jain has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3. He has been approached for the show but without his wife, Ankita Lokhande.

Now, speaking to India Forums, Vicky has revealed if the news is true or not. Vicky Jain said that he wants to go back and focus on his work now. But he also wants to manage his work and other things well. But for now, there is nothing in pipeline. Apart from Vicky, it was reported that Sheezan Khan, Isha Malviya have also been approached for the show.

About Bigg Boss 17

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui won the show while Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up of the show. Mannara Chopra is the second runner up of Bigg Boss 17. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and fifth place respectively.