Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Bigg Boss 18 are shows many are vying to be on. This is what most netizens feel after seeing the drama unfolding on social media in the past three days. We had that mega showdown between Elvish Yadav and Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur which ended on a decent note. Now, Rajat Dalal and fitness blogger Ranveer Sisodia are at daggers drawn with one another. Fans wondered if another violent outburst would happen in some part of NCR. In the middle of all this is YouTuber Randomsena who also seems to be quite keen to jump into the reality TV space of India. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reveals Randeep Hooda REJECTED her at first for Veer Savarkar

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Sreeram Chandra approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3

News is that Sreeram Chandra has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3. He was seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and won over the audiences. He is the winner of Indian Idol 5. Sreeram Chandra is also an actor in Telugu movies. Doing a show like Bigg Boss OTT 3 will help him expand his base pan-India. Moreover, he said he has been approached for Bigg Boss 18. The makers of Bigg Boss 17 brought in Arun Mashettey from Hyderabad. They are always looking at expanding the viewership of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 3: After spat with Elvish Yadav, Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur confirmed for the show along with THESE two YouTubers

Sreeram Chandra might be joined by either Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur or Rajat Dalal on the show. These two have also been approached after their drama on social media. It looks like YouTubers are now trying everything to get that platform seeing the hype of Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain didn’t want to marry her due to THIS reason