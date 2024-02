Bigg Boss 17 ended recently and fans are already getting bored. Aren't you guys always searching for something good to watch until the new season of Bigg Boss returns? Well, everyone is going through the same feelings. But this will not last long. Well, the talks about Bigg Boss OTT 3 have already begun. Yes, a lot is being said about the digital version of Bigg Boss. It was earlier being reported that Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain has been approached to be a part of the show but without Ankita Lokhande this time. Also Read - Did Bigg Boss OTT 2 stars Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev confirm their relationship? Here's what they said

Sheezan Khan, Isha Malviya and others have also been offered Bigg Boss OTT 3 but there is no confirmation about it. Every year, we see a lot of YouTubers entering Bigg Boss OTT. This year too, we will see YouTubers ruling the house it seems. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande admits she wasn’t sensible when she spoke about getting a divorce from Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17 house

Mahesh Keshwala approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Now, as per reports on social media, popular YouTuber Mahesh Keshwala has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3. He has entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 during one of the episodes and now it seems he has been offered the third season. Thugesh, aka Mahesh Keshwala is in talks with the makers.

It is also being said that Mahesh is even more popular than Munawar Faruqui. Another video creator Rohit Zinjurke has also been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2. He had entered the show as a wild card contestant and became the first wild card to have won Bigg Boss. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up of the show. Manisha Rani is the second runner up of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui won the show while Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner-up and Ankita Lokhande secured the fourth place. Arun Mashettey is in the fifth place.