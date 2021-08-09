Bigg Boss OTT Twitter Reaction: Pratik Sahejpal's fiery attitude garners mixed reaction; netizens declare Ridhima Pandit as the winner

The Bigg Boss OTT premiere took place just a couple of minutes ago. It was a totally OTT and one of a kind premiere night that took place on VOOT. Bigg Boss OTT saw contestants such as Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Rakesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Riddhima Pandit, Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin entering the house. The housemates all looked fiery and ready to take on each other inside the house and impress the audience with their dedication. All of them impressed the audience with their quirky and impressive personalities, but the most to stand out were Pratik Sahejpal and Ridhima Pandit. However, the audience seems to be divided seeing Pratik's personality. Some have been impressed the masses while some found it irritating. On the other hand, netizens are pretty impressed with the Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sahejpal, Divya Agarwal and more – check out the OTT contestants and their personalities here:
Pratik Sahejpal seemed to be very opinionated. He had an opinion on everything. And he picked a fight (read disagreement) with everyone. He was the last contestant and was introduced at the sixth position. He proclaimed himself to be a God and Satan as well. He looked super confident. Nobody wanted to pair up with him, it seems though they were impressed by his personality. However, Akshara read between the lines and picked him as her connection. He seems like a nice guy but just very opinionated. Masses are in a fix about his personality. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Grand Premiere: Technical glitch causes chaos; angry fans tweet 'NOT DONE' as the mood gets ruined
On the other hand, Ridhima Pandit impressed the audience with her outgoing personality. She impressed everyone on stage including Karan Johar. She seems very friendly with almost every contestant. And fans have already declared her as the winner. Check out the Bigg Boss OTT Twitter reactions of 8 August 2021 here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Omung Kumar REVEALS he designed the house to look like a six week carnival for the contestants
