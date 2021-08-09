Bigg Boss OTT Twitter Reaction: Pratik Sahejpal's fiery attitude garners mixed reaction; netizens declare Ridhima Pandit as the winner

The Bigg Boss OTT premiere took place just a couple of minutes ago. It was a totally OTT and one of a kind premiere night that took place on VOOT. Bigg Boss OTT saw contestants such as Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Rakesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Riddhima Pandit, Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin entering the house. The housemates all looked fiery and ready to take on each other inside the house and impress the audience with their dedication. All of them impressed the audience with their quirky and impressive personalities, but the most to stand out were Pratik Sahejpal and Ridhima Pandit. However, the audience seems to be divided seeing Pratik's personality. Some have been impressed the masses while some found it irritating. On the other hand, netizens are pretty impressed with the Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sahejpal, Divya Agarwal and more – check out the OTT contestants and their personalities here:

Pratik Sahejpal seemed to be very opinionated. He had an opinion on everything. And he picked a fight (read disagreement) with everyone. He was the last contestant and was introduced at the sixth position. He proclaimed himself to be a God and Satan as well. He looked super confident. Nobody wanted to pair up with him, it seems though they were impressed by his personality. However, Akshara read between the lines and picked him as her connection. He seems like a nice guy but just very opinionated. Masses are in a fix about his personality. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Grand Premiere: Technical glitch causes chaos; angry fans tweet 'NOT DONE' as the mood gets ruined

On the other hand, Ridhima Pandit impressed the audience with her outgoing personality. She impressed everyone on stage including Karan Johar. She seems very friendly with almost every contestant. And fans have already declared her as the winner. Check out the Bigg Boss OTT Twitter reactions of 8 August 2021 here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Omung Kumar REVEALS he designed the house to look like a six week carnival for the contestants

I have partly seen #PratikSehajpal during MTV Love School and BCL. He seemed to be a straight Forward Guy who doesn't fear from anyone.

He is making too much buzz in the 1st day itself by his behaviour.

Going to be super fun..#BiggBossOTT@justvoot @BiggBoss — Harsh Kumar (@mistri_hk) August 8, 2021

#RidhimaPandit is going to win #BiggBossOTT

Strong feeling bina dekhe — ?? Pʀᴀᴛʏ ?? (@Pratyush_Raj_) August 8, 2021

Bigg Boss k ghar ka Villian bhi yeh h aur Hero bhi yeh h #PratikSehajpal #BiggBossOTT #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/qtpQbF8aqA — Pratik Sehajpal (@PratikSehajpal1) August 8, 2021

This Pratik is just trying too hard to seek footage & wants to be seen and center of attraction, wants all the focus & camera on himself and BB is doing it, they & he wanna portray himself as "lone, victim" ?#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — ℛ.♚ (@ItsRidzi) August 8, 2021

Ridhima classy and pratik all the way these too should have teamed up.

Divya is an attention seeker have seen all her tactics in splits villa and ace of space. Find a new guy in every show atb varun, dont end up crying like last time.#biggbossott — Homelander (@Homelan29438702) August 8, 2021

I have a strong gut feeling that Ridhima will qualify for sure..#RidhimaPandit | #BiggBossOTT — Devesh (@TheyWayShhh) August 8, 2021

Let me tell you the strategy of Pratik for coming 6 weeks, he won't be going to care about anything, he will poke his nose in every matter and will try to pick up unnecessary arguments with others so that he got highlighted and can qualify.

Game decoded ✓#BiggBossOTT — Devesh (@TheyWayShhh) August 8, 2021

First day mein itna toh pta chl gaya ki #pratiksehajpal iss season ka prince narula bn skta hai aur #urfijaved Mahira......

Urfijaved most annoying and battameez contestant#bb15 #BiggBoss24x7 #biggbossott #Voot #colors — Bigg boss15 (@biggboss___15) August 8, 2021

Why is #PratikShejpal trying to be villain of this season...You can also become hero just stop acting like a arrogant rude boy !

#BiggBossOTT — ?131⛈? (@GlowGetter7) August 8, 2021

Pratik sehajpal is already the talk of the town. Be it for the good reasons or the bad. Definitely a top contender of this season.

One man army in the making#BiggBossOTT — Homelander (@Homelan29438702) August 8, 2021

Pratik ki baat galat nahi hai ek bhi agar reasonably socho #BiggBossOTT — Panda? (@sherputtarpanda) August 8, 2021

Pratik sehjpal. Yuck. Over confident #BiggBossOTT — Karan Sharma (@KaranSh42864023) August 8, 2021

Bina faltu gaali do, Pratik hi accha lagega. #BiggBossOTT — Panda? (@sherputtarpanda) August 8, 2021

#RidhimaPandit is so pyaari! Getting such good vibes from her. Seems so chirpy & bubly ?#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — ℛ.♚ (@ItsRidzi) August 8, 2021

