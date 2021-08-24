Bigg Boss OTT is making some news on social media mainly due to a few contestants. One of them is Pratik Sehajpal. From annoying people with his unnecessary tantrums or forming a connection with Akshara Singh, he has made news and how. Now, contestants inside the house are discussing how Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin seem to be coming closer. TV actor Raqesh Bapat was heard telling Shamita Shetty that he feels that Neha Bhasin has a crush on Pratik Sehajpal. Though the two fight it out every now and then, they make sure that they patch up. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal was right in breaking his connection with Akshara Singh? Vote Now

Hearing this, Shamita Shetty tells Raqesh Bapat that Neha Bhasin is happily married to Sameer Uddin and this cannot happen. Bapat says that in this house people do end up becoming close to one another. Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh's jodi got a lot of love from the audience. People even christened them as #Prakshara. But slowly the equation seems to have fizzled out. Pratik has ended his connection with Akshara Singh. Fans have noticed how Pratik Sehajpal cannot have long conversations with her as he does with the likes of Neha Bhasin, Moose Jattana and Milind Gaba.

On the other hand, the show's host Karan Johar is being bashed all over for being a biased host. Many feel he is only engaging with Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty on the show. Around five to six people might make it to the TV version from here. Let us see if Neha and Pratik become a new couple in town.