Bigg Boss OTT has started making news for its love angle. We have a couple in the house in form of Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. He has even woken her up with a good morning kiss. If that was not enough, a love triangle also seems to be emerging. It seems Pratik Sehajpal has fallen for singer Neha Bhasin. This had not gone unnoticed by people inside the house. Though they fight non-stop, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal always makeup after a fight. He has slowly distanced himself from Akshara and gone to her. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Was it Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin's smart strategy to break connection with Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba? Vote Now

Pratik Sehajpal broke his connection with Akshara Singh who is now getting public sympathy. It seems at night Pratik Sehajpal asked Neha Bhasin if she had fallen in love with him. She dismisses it as nonsense talk. Neha asks him if he is struggling with his feelings. But Pratik Sehajpal heads to the kitchen. He does not stop teasing Neha. He tells her, "Ultimately ghoom-fir ke you’re standing in front of me, looking into my eyes, falling in love." He also starts laughing loudly. The singer apparently could not stop blushing due to his comments. She said, “It is one sided love. He loves me, I don’t." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Dear Karan Johar, if you want to be respected, you should be respecting others

Well, we have seen how SidNaaz's one-sided love made Bigg Boss 13 a blockbuster season. It is not unusual for people to develop attractions or feelings inside the house. The situation makes people seek out someone who is comforting for them. In the mean time, fans of Akshara Singh have rallied about their favourite. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Raqesh Bapat kisses Shamita Shetty, Karan Nath names the dirtiest Bigg Boss OTT contestant and more

