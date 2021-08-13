There's no respite for Bigg Boss OTT contestants as conflicts continue to build up and rattle the house with each passing day. This time, and Akshara Singh got into a heated argument regarding the food being prepared in the kitchen. The Bhojpuri actress was fed up with Shamita and muttered to herself that the latter is being bossy and trying to control everyone in the house. She also took a dig at Shamita using English words during her conversations which Akshara felt that she was trying to show off that she comes from an illustrious family or belongs to a 'hi-fi' society. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba, Pratik Sahejpal, Shamita Shetty, and more – did you know which contestant has the most fan following?

Annoyed by Shamita's 'high-profile' attitude, Akshara addressed her as 'Maasi' (aunt) while talking about her to Urfi Javed. She expressed her shock to learn that Shamita was nearly 42-43 years old. She went on to compare Shamita being as old as her mother and stressed on how 'maasi' is the right word to address her in the house. Both Urfi and Akshara were seen laughing over their conversation showcased in the episode 4 of the controversial reality show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty and more – check out the weekly salary of the 13 contestants

Urfi then went on to discuss with Akshara that according to her Shamita has not achieved anything during her stint in the previous Bigg Boss season. Akshara was also surprised to know that Shamita has earlier been a contestant on the show. For the uninitiated, Shamita had participated in Bigg Boss 3 but she had to leave the show abruptly to attend her sister 's wedding. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit FINALLY addresses her fall out with co-star Kushal Tandon

Previously, Shamita had seen discussing about Akshara's behaviour with Divya Agarwal. So far, Shamita has been a part of almost every conflict inside the house. She also got herself dragged into a fight between Divya and Pratik Sehajpal over food and ration.