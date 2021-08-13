Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh addresses Shamita Shetty as 'Maasi' after being fed up of her 'high-profile' and 'bossy' attitude

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh compared Shamita Shetty being as old as her mother and told Urfi Javed how 'maasi' is the right word to address her in the house.