Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh and Moose Jattana celebrate Neha Bhasin's ouster; former says, 'Chundi Bahar Gayee'

Bigg Boss OTT has seen the elimination of Neha Bhasin in a shocking midnight eviction. The ouster has got mixed reactions from social media. Well, two people who seem to be the happiest are Moose Jattana and Akshara Singh. The two were BFFs on the show and Neha Bhasin had fights with them. Neha Bhasin has faced a lot of flak on the show. Whether it was her closeness with Pratik Sehajpal or her fights with Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin had an eventful stay inside the house.

Moose Jattana said in an interview that she found the friendship between Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin cringe. She said they did argue endlessly and it was irritating to watch. She also called out some cringe-worthy line said by Pratik to Neha Bhasin. Moose Jattana congratulated the makers after the eviction of Neha Bhasin. This is how she reacted on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss OTT (@bigbossott)

Fans also did not like the closeness between the two. In fact, many felt that Pratik Sehajpal who could have won the show lost out because of Neha Bhasin. They felt she manipulated him badly. Others have criticized how Raqesh Bapat is still there on the show as he has not done much besides romance Shamita Shetty.

Chundi out sabki manokamna puri huyi AKSHARA ROCKS — AKSHARA (SHERNI) (@Manirasaili1) September 16, 2021

Well, it looks like Akshara Singh is still upset about how Neha Bhasin ruined her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal. The lady had also age-shamed Shamita Shetty on the show. We have to see how Pratik reacts to what Akshara has said about Neha Bhasin.