Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting with each passing day. While we see sparks between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, we are also witnessing connections falling apart. Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh who could not see each other eye to eye have now mended their ways. Both the ladies sat down to have a discussion and clear all their misunderstandings. It was here that Akshara Singh exposed Pratik Sehajpal's game plan.

She told Neha Bhasin that when she was Pratik Sehjapal's connection, he used to crib about her. She stated that Pratik gave an impression that Neha used to force herself on him and he used to crib about the same. Akshara tried to warn Neha about the same but she also confessed that she likes Pratik Sehajpal. Akshara also mentioned that Pratik is using Neha to be in the game as she is much more popular than him. Neha Bhasin shared that she did not like the statement 'Mard le jaate ho' to which Akshara clarified that her statement was 'Mere aadmi par nazar hai'. Neha also clarified that she had no idea about Akshara liking Pratik.

Later, we saw Neha Bhasin confronting Pratik Sehajpal about the same and he denied all the allegations made by Akshara Singh. Well, will we see another love story brewing in the Bigg Boss OTT house between Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal? Well, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, we are now waiting for wild card contestant Nia Sharma's entry in the Bigg Boss OTT house. We are expecting the game to change 360 degrees post her entry. For this week, Divya Agarwal, Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh are nominated for evictions.