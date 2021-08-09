Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh once headlines for her alleged marriage and the truth will make you ROFL

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to host the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT for the six-week run. It will stream on Voot from August 8. After the completion of the digital version, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. The list of the contestants is already out and Akshara Singh is one of them. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens are on a roll as Shamita Shetty participates on Karan Johar's show amidst Raj Kundra controversy

Akshara is a popular name in the Bhojpuri industry. She often garners attention on social media with her girl-next-door looks. She has delivered hits in Bhojpuri films like Pran Jai Par Vardan Na Jai (which also marked her debut in Bhojpuri), Tabadla, Mai Ke Karz among others. She has even lent her voice to some of the songs from Bhojpuri album Dil Bole Bam Bam Bam. She has also hosted singing reality show Zila Top on Mahuaa TV.

She had made headlines for her alleged marriage, which the actress had later denied. Pictures of her and actor Arvind Akela Kallu dressed as bride and groom taking pheras and sitting in a mandap had gone viral in 2019. Later, it came to light that the pictures were from the shoot of their film directed by Chandan Upadhyay.

Akshara is also a rage on social media and it remains to be seen if she will be able to take the internet by storm with her stint in Bigg Boss 15.