Since the day one of Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik Sehajpal is coming across as the angry young man of the house. He has had fights and arguments with many inside the controversial house. Though he also demonstrated his calm demeanor when he was the captain of the house, but again we saw him fighting and showing off his angry side. In a recent episode, we saw him destroying Bigg Boss' property and that reminded fans of Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty-Divya Agarwal end their rivalry; former proposes to 'start afresh'

In the Dominos task, Pratik Sehajpal got upset with the decision of sanchakals (Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat) and was seen through the task props in the swimming pool. He threw more than two in the pool and this act of his reminded fans of the ladder task that took place in Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla had destroyed the prop in the ladder task which had led to a massive argument. Voot shared the video of Pratik Sehajpal and many of the fans have commented that he is trying to copy Sidharth Shukla. A comment read, "Faat gayi. irritating. sidharth sukla jan bujh ke nehi karte the.....per isko toh copy karna hain baass. yea sabke sath panga lete hain phir khud target ban jate hai." Check out a few comments below:

Talking about Pratik and Sidharth Shukla, in an exclusive interview with us, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant had compared himself to the Bigg Boss 13 contestant and stated that they have a lot in common. "Uske andar wo baat hai jo mere andar hai," he had said. But he had mentioned that Sidharth's aggression had gone to an extreme level in Bigg Boss 13 house.