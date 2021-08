Bigg Boss OTT is turning out to be rather volatile. Also, there are hardly any relationships inside the house. But the friendship between Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh seems to be getting some love. Fans have coined a new term, #Prakshara. She has said that she likes Pratik Sehajpal's brazen and rather candid personality. The two are close and always stick together. In fact, a love triangle of sorts seem to be emerging. Fans have noticed how Pratik Sehajpal has a thing for Neha Bhasin. After their fight, he looked rather keen to patch up with her. However, Pratik and Akshara seem to be the new couple for this season. Just check out the tweets here... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah is FURIOUS seeing Shamita Shetty being age-shamed; says, 'You are lucky I am not inside to break your face'

#PratikSehajpal to #AksharaSingh : Khana kha liya aapne??#NehaBhasin be like ??

Yaar ye Neha ka problem kya hai?? Kyu jal rhi hai hamare #prakshara se — Jennie_fidget (@FidgetJennie) August 18, 2021

Fans are loving how Akshara Singh always brings food for Pratik Sehajpal and cares for him. As we know, food is often the start of love stories in the Bigg Boss house. Last year, Eijaz Khan was also all praise for Pavitra Punia's cooking skills. The ones who eat together are ones who stay together in Bigg Boss.