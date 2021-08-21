Bigg Boss OTT: Are Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat the first 'IT' couple of the house? Here's what we know

While we talk about connections, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, the so-called calm connection of the house seem to be getting real close. The naughty mischief between the two got all the other contestants' eyes on them in the middle of the night.