While Bigg Boss OTT is in news for all the possible fights and clashes, there is more that's brewing in the house. After spending almost two weeks in the house, the contestants have understood that Bigg Boss OTT is all about "staying connected". To further survive in the Bigg Boss OTT house, each contestant needs to support, stand by and perform with their connection. Especially this time, when the controversial reality show, hosted by on Voot, is streaming 24x7, where the audience can watch get to know for themselves which connection deserves to stay.

While we talk about connections, Raqesh Bapat and , the so-called calm connection of the house seem to be getting real close. Raqesh, with all his cuteness was witnessed flirting with Shamita, and that, too, while he was laying on her bed. The naughty mischief between the two got all the other contestants' eyes on them in the middle of the night. No doubt the housemates were having fun while Shamita Shetty was busy blushing and Raqesh Bapatdidn't want to stop flirting.

While flirting Raqesh tells Shamita, "I want to warm up to you" to which Shamita replies, "Do it from there" (Pointing to go to another bed)… Raqesh then responds saying, "I don't like long distance"… Now isn't that cute! Well, since day one their connection has been only getting stronger and looks like they are ready to take their relation a bit further. Right? Will this love angle bring a new twist in the game and take the romance quotient a level higher or is the closeness just their strategy? After all, when it's Bigg Boss OTT, anything is possible in love and war.