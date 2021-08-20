It seems like and Raqesh Bapat have been having tough time understanding the task and their duties being a Sanchalak. So far, the two have been creating blunders while monitoring the contestants during the given tasks. And after looking at their performance in the BB Factory task, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Shamita and Raqesh are turning out to be the worst Sanchalak of this season. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 11, August 19, Live Updates: Housemates will face cooking gas shortage after falling short of performance

During the Panchayat task, Shamita and Raqesh failed to make the right decisions not just once, twice but thrice. First, when the two chose Nishant and Moose's jodi to be Kaamchor, the audience rejected their decision, because of which Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath got nominated for elimination. The second time, they again chose Nishant and Moose's jodi to be unhygienic, and audience again turned down their decision which led to Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan's nomination. The third time, they failed to come on the same page with Nishant and Moose, which led to the cancellation of the task. As a result, Bigg Boss nominated all the housemates for this week's elimination.

Now during the BB Factory task, Shamita and Raqesh appeared absolutely confused as they were unable to understand the rules and regulations of the task properly. They kept thinking about it and tried to stop the housemates from doing certain things. Contestants such as Pratik, Akshara and Nishant openly said that Shamita and Raqesh never get the task right. Coincidentally, on the same day, the audience was also not happy with the performances. As a result, Bigg Boss restricted the luxury of having cooking gas full time to mere 4 hours - 2 hours after the morning alarm and 2 hours later in the evening, for the next day.

We decided to conduct a poll to know what our Bigg Boss OTT viewers think about Shamita and Raqesh's duty as a Sanchalak.

