Divya Agarwal recently let out her feelings about 's allegations against her on Bigg Boss OTT. She spoke about KJo's opinion about her and said that he doesn't have the right to talk so nastily about her, especially when he doesn't know her. However, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan, who had also entered into Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, has lashed out at Divya for disrespecting Karan on the show. She said that Divya doesn't know how to respect someone, and Karan Johar is a perfect host for Bigg Boss OTT.

"I feel Karan is fair enough as a host. Divya doesn't know how to respect someone. She thinks of herself as a queen of reality television shows. But that bubble thought of her will burst soon. If she goes ahead with the same attitude, she will be another Priyanka Jagga. No production or channel will work with her," Arshi told IANS.

She further added, "Divya will degrade herself. She is just taking Karan as Vikas Gupta who was the host of her last show, 'Ace of Space'. And this is her biggest mistake ever. The most irritating thing is that Divya brings in ... She thinks Salman is asking Karan to troll her? She is such an irritating girl."

Talking about Divya's connection Zeeshan Khan who was ousted for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal, Arshi said, "Zeeshan was so loud and illiterate. Just speaking fluent English doesn't make you literate. He had a physical fight with another contestant and now he wants to come out as a victim. Really, it is sad for him and those who are supporting him."

While speaking to Akshara Singh, Divya said, "I won't change myself because of Karan's criticism." Claiming that Karan's statements have made her life difficult inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, Divya said that she will speak up when something wrong is being said about her, irrespective of who is standing in front.

She added that she is not afraid of Karan getting her out of the show and said, "I am an artist, and I will continue to work, if not here then somewhere else."