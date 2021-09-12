Today's episode, 11th September, of Bigg Boss OTT saw the housemates single out Divya Agarwal and Muskaan Jattana, naming them 'the weakest contestants', after which Bigg Boss handed out punishments to both the contestants. While it didn't seem to affect Muskaan Jattana aka Moose too much, Divya Agarwal broke down, before she regained her composure and went about completing her punishment. Bigg Boss fans though seemed none too happy with the decision and soon began trending #AudienceLovesDivya, lamenting that the other inmates and the makers, too, are excessively harsh on her while she has actually been playing the game quite well while also questioning how come some of the other contestants don't get the same treatment. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 34, September 11 Live updates: Neha Bhasin takes a dig at Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty wants more from the latter
Check out the best twitter reactions below:
Netizens also questioned why Pratik Sehajal and Shamita Shetty keep getting leeway while also wondering why Shamita and Neha Bhasin keep targetting Divya Agarwal, and why Shamita has an issue with Raqesh Bapat, who she's attracted to, supporting Divya when the latter, too, has always stood by him since day one. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Kamya Panjabi feels Raqesh Bapat is NOT the man for Shamita Shetty says 'you want someone who will dance on your beats'
