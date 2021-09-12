Today's episode, 11th September, of Bigg Boss OTT saw the housemates single out Divya Agarwal and Muskaan Jattana, naming them 'the weakest contestants', after which Bigg Boss handed out punishments to both the contestants. While it didn't seem to affect Muskaan Jattana aka Moose too much, Divya Agarwal broke down, before she regained her composure and went about completing her punishment. Bigg Boss fans though seemed none too happy with the decision and soon began trending #AudienceLovesDivya, lamenting that the other inmates and the makers, too, are excessively harsh on her while she has actually been playing the game quite well while also questioning how come some of the other contestants don't get the same treatment. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 34, September 11 Live updates: Neha Bhasin takes a dig at Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty wants more from the latter

Check out the best twitter reactions below:

Haha Potik saying Divya ko ek vote bhi nahi milega....bhai Divya is leading in voting trends far ahead from u according to 95% of the youtube channels.#DivyaAgarwal #BiggBossOTT — Kaira_Divya (@DivyaFcc) September 11, 2021

Why yaar why . Divya clearly doesn’t deserve this punishment! She have been giving her best ! And now people are calling her the worst player .

Shame on those people . Because of Prat!k she could not perform in last task .. Atleast make some sense #DivyaAgarwal #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/WmHMuYFW0w — JivaA ;) Team D ? (@jivaa_aa) September 11, 2021

Looks like divya again gave her designer lehenga to dt fake moose?

Yaar yeh ladki kyu nhi samajti ki woh log uske achai ka faida uthati hai.??

Divya stop being this good to useless ppl. Thy dont deserve it.

AUDIENCE LOVES DIVYA#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT #DivyaAgarwal — Kiara Agarwal (@kiaraagarwal0) September 11, 2021

BB gave a task of Dance performance for ganesh chaturthi in SKV . They need to practice now.

Song name Jay ganesha deva AUDIENCE LOVES DIVYA#BiggBossOTT #DivyaAgarwal — Siws05 (@siws05) September 11, 2021

Divya is a champ. Gautam Gulati played alone all season and was loved by the audience and was the winner. Same will be for Divya.@BiggBoss

AUDIENCE LOVES DIVYA#BiggBossOTT — Bappaditya (@Bappad1tyaM) September 11, 2021

Reality queen trending in Twitter, Instagram, YouTube. Shining in #BiggBossOTT playing tasks when given, standing all alone fighting against all odds. Proud of you! #DivyaAgarwal

AUDIENCE LOVES DIVYA https://t.co/2xUKbUM5uv — Arun (@Arun04942063) September 11, 2021

Ofc he started understanding her better now. Dont you see Shameita was the one holding all that back. + he did everything acc to Shameita.

AUDIENCE LOVES DIVYA #DivyaAgarwal #BBOTT #BiggBossOTT https://t.co/hG0ro65Y6C — Sacarsnvm (@sacarsnvm) September 11, 2021

Netizens also questioned why Pratik Sehajal and keep getting leeway while also wondering why Shamita and keep targetting Divya Agarwal, and why Shamita has an issue with Raqesh Bapat, who she's attracted to, supporting Divya when the latter, too, has always stood by him since day one. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Kamya Panjabi feels Raqesh Bapat is NOT the man for Shamita Shetty says 'you want someone who will dance on your beats'