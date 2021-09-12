Bigg Boss OTT: #AudienceLovesDivya trends after housemates names Divya Agarwal 'the weakest contestant' and she breaks down – view twitter reactions

Netizens also questioned why Pratik Sehajal and Shamita Shetty keep getting leeway while also wondering why Shamita and Neha Bhasin keep targetting Divya Agarwal, and why Shamita has an issue with Raqesh Bapat, who she's attracted to, supporting Divya when the latter, too, has always stood by him since day one