's hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT has been making headlines for its endless fights and ugly controversies. The high voltage drama of the show has kept everyone hooked to their reality show. The Sunday Ka Vaar episodes of the show have been quite amazing and become the talk of the town. Every week we see a celebrity guest entering the house and playing some games with the contestants. This week, Nikki Tamboli will be entering the show as a guest. Yes, as per reports in Spotboye, will be seen as a guest on 'Sunday Ka Vaar' with Karan Johar and then enter the house to play some tasks with the contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin's husband Sameerudin upset or awkward with her connection with Pratik Sehajpal? Here's what he feels

Nikki Tamboli was loved for her performance in Bigg Boss 14. She did not win but became the second runner-up of the show. In Bigg Boss OTT, Nikki supports her friend, Milind Gaba. Nikki Tamboli had recently come out in support of Millind Gaba. Nikki shared a picture with Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind on her Instagram stories and praised his singing. She also urged Millind to stay strong in the game. She wrote, “@MillindGaba I know you are a gem of a person, full of life and extremely funny people will leave you, break you, hurt you every moment. The journey is difficult my buddy you alone can fight it. Stay Strong. #MorePowerToYou”. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin or Akshara Singh – who do you support in last night's fight involving Pratik Sahejpal? Vote now

Talking about the show, Nia Sharma entered the show as a wild-card contestant yesterday. Her entry in the show has added spice to the show. Even fans are loving the way Nia is playing inside the house. They have praised her for her 'bindaas' attitude and her way for giving honest opinions to everyone without being biased. She also praises Divya Agarwal's game and said she would want to be connected with Divya. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 24, September 1, Live Updates: 'Mind your f**king tongue' Neha Bhasin lashes out at Akshara Singh