An intense and ugly fight has taken place between Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. It all happened when the new Boss Man of the house, Zeeshan, was alloting duties to the housemates. Akshara was apparently feeling low and said that she will do the cleaning later. And it was this moment when Akshara and Zeeshan locked horns with each other. And soon their heated argument turned into a fight between the two genders. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Is Akshara Singh getting jealous of Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin's growing closeness?
In a clip from the 24x7 live feed of Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara says that she won't do some duties at this moment. Zeeshan warns her that he will throw her suitcase. Akshara loses her cool and challenges him to do so. Zeeshan then stresses on the fact that he is the Boss Man which makes Akshara yells at him saying, 'Boss Man hai to baap ban gaye hai mere?' Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Muskaan Jattana aka Moose REVEALS she was destined to be a part of Karan Johar's show; shares her plan of action in the house [EXCLUSIVE]
Akshara and Zeeshan are seen charging at one another while other housemates try to stop them. Akshara then pushes Zeeshan and says, 'Ladki ke saath baat karne ki tameez sikh. Ghar me maa behen nahi hai?' Later, Zeeshan too is heard saying, 'Daire me raho.' Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 11, August 19, Live Updates: Housemates will face cooking gas shortage after falling short of performance
And soon it becomes man versus woman inside the house. Zeeshan even walks up to one of the cameras in the garden area and says, 'Card diya hai sabko sympathy ka. Hum ladki hai humare pe atyachar ho raha hai. Tum kuch karo toh ladke ka kuch nahi hai bhai. Ladke kuch nahi kar sakte hai. Ladke ne kuch kiya bhi nahi but humare pe sab aa jata hai ki hum ladki hai, humare pe atyachar ho raha hai.'
However, fans are divided over this gender fight between Akshara and Zeeshan. While some have supported Akshara, some have sided with Zeeshan. Take a look.
Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT.
