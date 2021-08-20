Bigg Boss OTT: 'Boss Man hai to baap ban gaye hai mere?' Akshara Singh yells at Zeeshan Khan who responds, 'Daire me raho'; fans stand divided in this 'Man vs Woman' fight – view tweets

Akshara Singh pushes Zeeshan Khan and says, 'Ladki ke saath baat karne ki tameez sikh. Ghar me maa behen nahi hai?' Later, Zeeshan too is heard saying, 'Daire me raho.'