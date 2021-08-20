An intense and ugly fight has taken place between Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. It all happened when the new Boss Man of the house, Zeeshan, was alloting duties to the housemates. Akshara was apparently feeling low and said that she will do the cleaning later. And it was this moment when Akshara and Zeeshan locked horns with each other. And soon their heated argument turned into a fight between the two genders. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Is Akshara Singh getting jealous of Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin's growing closeness?

In a clip from the 24x7 live feed of Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara says that she won't do some duties at this moment. Zeeshan warns her that he will throw her suitcase. Akshara loses her cool and challenges him to do so. Zeeshan then stresses on the fact that he is the Boss Man which makes Akshara yells at him saying, 'Boss Man hai to baap ban gaye hai mere?'

Akshara and Zeeshan are seen charging at one another while other housemates try to stop them. Akshara then pushes Zeeshan and says, 'Ladki ke saath baat karne ki tameez sikh. Ghar me maa behen nahi hai?' Later, Zeeshan too is heard saying, 'Daire me raho.'

And soon it becomes man versus woman inside the house. Zeeshan even walks up to one of the cameras in the garden area and says, 'Card diya hai sabko sympathy ka. Hum ladki hai humare pe atyachar ho raha hai. Tum kuch karo toh ladke ka kuch nahi hai bhai. Ladke kuch nahi kar sakte hai. Ladke ne kuch kiya bhi nahi but humare pe sab aa jata hai ki hum ladki hai, humare pe atyachar ho raha hai.'

However, fans are divided over this gender fight between Akshara and Zeeshan. While some have supported Akshara, some have sided with Zeeshan. Take a look.

Zeeshan Khan new fight with Akshara shing #ZeeshanKhan pic.twitter.com/iTypcVka0g — Zeeshan Khan fc (@Zeeshanourshan) August 20, 2021

#ZeeshanKhan rightfully calling out the sympathy and woman card which Akshara uses. ???

Didi, Thanks you Aisi hi bina waja footage ke liye Zeeshan ko target karna, apko footage milega, magar #BBOTT #BigBossOTT pic.twitter.com/yHay1qjdDe — ???? ??????? ???? (@TeamZeeshanKhan) August 20, 2021

Akshara Singh is real, bihar ke log kabhi faltu me bolte nahi pehle aur jo pehle tokte hain to phir wo faadte hain pehle zeeshan ne badmiji se baat ki thi tabhi akshara singh ko gussa aaya ?#AksharaIsTheOTTBoss #AksharaSingh — Jyoti Singh (@Jyotisingh998) August 20, 2021

Zeeshan "Akshara bol rhi hume marna hoga to openly marenge hum kisi se darte nhi"..isse kuch hoga nhi Darti hain. Bhai abhi galti se tawa lafa isme itna ro rha tu openly maregi to Sidha ghar k bahar dikhega...panga na le dimag fatt gya uska to bnadi kisi se nhi daregi.?#bbott — ? (@_C_H_A_R_M_I__) August 20, 2021

Jis jis Zeeshan itna pagal hai na Jaisi captain banana captains boss boss boss lady aur boss man who is cool attitude Sagar Bhai main Boss man Hun tu yah apna attitude sabko dikha Raha Akshara per nahin chalega jyada nahin samjhe — PRIYA SINGH (@Priya_singh987) August 20, 2021

Akshara Shing is so wronggg so wrong, woh kuch bhi kahegi toh chalega, woh Zeeshan ko dhakka degi toh chalega ?? Ghar pe jayegi toh chalegaa, Roadchap bolegi toh chalegaa ?? Baap, Maa, Behen, Bhai ka naam legi toh chalegaa ??Zeeshannn pe chadegi toh chalegaa ?? Faltu Drama ? — Subasna Regmi (@isubasnaregmi) August 20, 2021

Akshara pushed zeeshan and said ki main maarungi and than she started playing woman card#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT #ZeeshanKhan #AksharaKhan — Zeeshan⚡ (@Zeeshan_team) August 20, 2021

I haven't yet watched #ZeeshanKhan abusing or disrespecting any fellow contestant. Zeeshan politely requested Akshara to do her luggage, he wasn't even imposing or ordering, but Akshara Singh has blown it way out of proportion.

This merely seems like earning sympathy by feminism. — Ashria Faroooqui (@AshriaFaroooqui) August 20, 2021

#ZeeshanKhan is definitely wrong. So is #AksharaSingh. Zeeshan shouldn't expect everyone to act like he wish when he wants. Akshara never said like she won't do it. She just said "Not now". Then why is he nagging and complaining about it. Give some space.#BiggBossOTT #LiveFeed — Maisie Stark (@MaisieStarkHere) August 20, 2021

#Zeeshan twisted #Akshara 's finger and talked very badly "chal hatt". People were calling him sensible, he does not even know how to talk. And other so called classy people take selective stand here. #BiggBossOTT#PratikSehejpal #BBOtt24x7 — Farahᵎ ˎˊ˗ (@fairy__fk) August 20, 2021

