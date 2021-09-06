Bigg Boss OTT: Connections dissolved! Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana to play solo now

From now onwards, all Bigg Boss OTT contestants - Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal - will play their individual game.