Trust Bigg Boss OTT to rock the house with its new twists and turns, and it will never disappoint you. The controversial reality show was all about connections since the beginning. But now Bigg Boss has finally dissolved all the connections in the house and now it's time for the contestants to play solo.

From now onwards, all connections are free now to play their individual game as per their thoughts and strategy. The buzzer to change connection has been removed from the house. So now, all contestants - Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, , and Pratik Sehajpal - will further play their individual game.

So far, we have seen how the connections were formed and their bonding with each other. We also saw contestants switching their connections twice and how it changed the dynamics in the house.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, as per audience votes, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh got eliminated. While everyone in the house and the viewers expected one contestant to bid adieu to the show, it came as a shocker as announced that there would be not one but two eliminations.

And it was unfortunate for Millind and Akshara that by the time they understood the game, the audience had decided on their exit from the house. All the contestants were emotional knowing that one of the sweetest and the most adorable connections of the house will not be there around anymore.

Now that the connections have been dissolved, it remains to be seen how the contestants will plan their further gameplay.