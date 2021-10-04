Urfi Javed from Bigg Boss OTT has been the subject of trolls since a while now. The lady has been seen in and about the city in outfits that have been trolled mercilessly. There is no doubt that she is in the news due to her clothes. From a weird Met Gala style hoodie to the denim jacket, people have been merciless in trolling her. Urfi Javed is now seen saying in a video that people seem to have an issue when she dons a bikini but when star kids or Bollywood folks do it, they look hot apparently. The video has been shared by one of her fan clubs on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Cat Fight begins: 'Haath Laga Ke Dikha,' Tejasswi Prakash WARNS Afsana Khan for threatening to hit Vidhi Pandya - watch video

Urfi Javed has worked in shows like Bepannaah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai prior to this. The starlet who hails from Lucknow has spoken about how she left home due to a mentally toxic relationship. The actress said that her family was against her choosing acting as a profession. Relatives said offensive things to do, which led to depression. Finally, Urfi Javed made a decision to leave her hometown for Mumbai. The actress has said that constant trolling has made her more confident as a person.

In the recent past, she has been trolled for wearing a denim jacket that exposed her bra. In one more instance, she wore a denim that had a button unbuttoned. People called her out for showing her undergarments. Urfi Javed told ETimes, "I have grown up in a conservative family in Lucknow. But even then our clothing was never an issue. Today when I wear outfits which I love, I feel good and don't care about what people say. I get inspired from various places and then I get then I get my clothes made. Initially I used to wonder whether I was at fault for putting up something but now I don't feel that way anymore. I have grown a thick skin I think and these things don't bother me now. Agar publicity chahiye hoti, toh airport me bina kapdon ke jaati. It's just who I am, and if that creates publicity then good for me."