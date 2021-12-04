Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan calls Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 a 'Big Bore' show: 'After 15 minutes I lose my interest in it'

When Zeeshan Khan of Bigg Boss OTT fame was asked about his response to Salman Khan's ongoing Bigg Boss 15 season and he said, "There is no show by the name 'Bigg Boss', but there is a 'Big Bore' show."