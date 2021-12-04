's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 seems to be losing its shine as the makers have been trying all sorts of permutations and combinations to attract eyeballs. From making shocking exits of contestants such as Afsana Khan, Raqesh Bapat to re-introducing former contestants such as , and , Bigg Boss 15 has been adding and subtracting contestants to make the show probably seem more interesting. Now, Zeeshan Khan, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, has called the show a "big bore". Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rupali Ganguly calls Gaurav Khanna 'National Crush', Salman Khan raps Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and more

With wild card entries and eliminations in progress on Bigg Boss 15, Zeeshan was asked about his response to the ongoing season and he said, "There is no show by the name 'Bigg Boss', but there is a 'Big Bore' show. This season, they are trying to make the show an extra bore." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Salman Khan's show to shut shop in six weeks?

Continuing in the same vein, he said, "I mean, I really cannot express how boring it is. As I am watching it, after 15 minutes I lose my interest in it, and I want to switch it off. I cannot bear to watch it. I want to do something else." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Lift the damn trophy,' Pratik Sehajpal finds strong support from Kamya Panjabi and Gauahar Khan — read tweets

Zeeshan made headlines when he was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT after a violent interaction with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, who's now in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Earlier, he had raised questions on the rules of Bigg Boss 15.

Calling himself a great fan of the show, he has asked the makers if the definition of violence changed in the show. While taking a dig at the actions of housemates like Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and others he asked how they deserve to be inside the house.

(With IANS Inputs)