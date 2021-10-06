TV actor Zeesha Khan, who recently garnered popularity with his stint in 's Bigg Boss OTT, has made his relationship official with Reyhna Pandit by posting an intimate pic, where the duo is sharing a sweet kiss. The actor wrote in an elaborate post, ”From my bestfriend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything i wished for and more! Each second i spend with you, every breath i take in your presence fills my heart with a love that’s only described in fairytales!” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed takes a dig at double standards of those trolling her bikini looks; says, 'When a star kid wears a bikini they are hot' — watch video

He added, "And yes i know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love cant be true, but hey people usually dont believe what they think they cant have! And i wish everyone feels the love we do, coz somethin soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale! 'YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOURE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!".

Soon after this post, we saw fans reacting to the announcement as a user wrote, "In , she played the role of your mother and now. Anyway, love you both." Another fan commented, "Yaayyyyyyyyy finally you reveal this."

The handsome hunk's journey in Bigg Boss OTT was quite a short one as he was ousted from the house due to his violent behaviour. The actor later thanked his fans and said that he considers himself a winner as he wrote on Instagram, “And I want to tell all of you to divert all your energy towards positive thoughts as that’s the only way we can grow. Let’s discard all the negativity and move on because remember we don’t want to be pulled back but rather push ourselves up! I want to continue entertaining you, doing the most unexpected and questioning, growing and being loved by all of you... Bring it on! Let’s go guys!”