Bigg Boss OTT: Contestants are clueless about Sima Taparia; feel Shehnaaz Gill will make an entry as a connections expert - watch video

In today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT we will see the entry of Sima Taparia. As we know, she has come to test connections inside the house. The show, Indian Matchmaking has been renewed for a second season on Netflix. This is not all, it has also been nominated for the Emmys. It is nominated in the 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program' category. But it looks like the housemates are unaware of who exactly is Sima Taparia. Only a couple of people mention that she is part of the Netflix show, Indian Matchmaking. In fact, people feel that Shehnaaz Gill is coming as the special guest.

We can see that whenever people talk of connections, the first name that comes to the mind is Shehnaaz Gill. The singer made best relations with so many people inside the house. Of course, we had SidNaaz which is the most iconic jodi ever created inside the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship was pure magic. It seems the two might come for a special episode in the later days. If its is about connections, we do want to see them for a while on the show.

Let us see what Sima Taparia does for the contestants. As of now, all the focus is on Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal. The show also has Ridhima Pandit, Moose Jattana, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan and others. Stay tuned for more updates!