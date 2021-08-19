The 'Bigg Boss OTT' house has witnessed all emotions of housemates. Whether it's bold, angry, depressing or laughter, well, one such situation occurred with the calm and composed contestant Raqesh Bapat who broke down as he was missing his father. With Pratik Sehajpal passing personal comments and instigating him for a couple of days, Raqesh couldn't hold back and broke down in tears and said "My father wouldn't be happy to see me like this!" Looks like Raqesh being called "spineless" by and some of the housemates is triggering him.

Live Blog 8:12 pm Audience is fairly happy with today's performance Bigg Boss informed the contestants that the audience is fairly happy with today's performance. As a result, the housemates will face shortage of cooking gas tomorrow. They will get total 4 hours of cooking gas - 2 hours after the morning alarm and 2 hours later in the evening. Bigg Boss informed the contestants that the audience is fairly happy with today's performance. As a result, the housemates will face shortage of cooking gas tomorrow. They will get total 4 hours of cooking gas - 2 hours after the morning alarm and 2 hours later in the evening.

8:07 pm Nishant and Moose's light-hearted altercation Nishant and Moose are not getting on the same page over the task. Moose is unhappy that Nishant made his own decisions. Nishant says that he did what was right. Both Moose and Nishant try to walk away from each other but eventually they start smiling again. Nishant and Moose are not getting on the same page over the task. Moose is unhappy that Nishant made his own decisions. Nishant says that he did what was right. Both Moose and Nishant try to walk away from each other but eventually they start smiling again.

7:57 pm Pratik takes matter into his hands As Shamita and Raqesh continue to create confusion among the connections, Pratik takes matter into his hands and tries to explain the rules mentioned by Bigg Boss on the sheet. By the end of the day, Ridhima and Karan also get eliminated from the task. As Shamita and Raqesh continue to create confusion among the connections, Pratik takes matter into his hands and tries to explain the rules mentioned by Bigg Boss on the sheet. By the end of the day, Ridhima and Karan also get eliminated from the task.

7:44 pm Neha takes a bite from Pratik's half-eaten apple Neha takes a bite from Pratik's half-eaten apple. She gives it back but Pratik refuses to eat the leftover apple. He informs Akshara about it and throws it in the dustbin. When Moose tries to discuss it, Pratik stops her and says that Neha is a good friend, don't discuss this thing. Neha takes a bite from Pratik's half-eaten apple. She gives it back but Pratik refuses to eat the leftover apple. He informs Akshara about it and throws it in the dustbin. When Moose tries to discuss it, Pratik stops her and says that Neha is a good friend, don't discuss this thing.

7:37 pm Shamita and Raqesh look confused Shamita and Raqesh are confused on how to reject a domino block. They feel that Ridhima-Karan, Pratik-Akshara's blocks should be rejected. Pratik is trying to explain that his dominos are alright. Shamita and Raqesh are confused on how to reject a domino block. They feel that Ridhima-Karan, Pratik-Akshara's blocks should be rejected. Pratik is trying to explain that his dominos are alright.

7:29 pm BB Factory task begins for new Boss Man and Boss Lady In the BB Factory task for choosing new Boss Man and Boss Lady, each connection will have to arrange domino blocks of their respective connection. Shamita and Raqesh are the Sanchalak for the task. In the BB Factory task for choosing new Boss Man and Boss Lady, each connection will have to arrange domino blocks of their respective connection. Shamita and Raqesh are the Sanchalak for the task.

7:26 pm Housemate punish Shamita and Raqesh Housemates eliminate Shamita and Raqesh from the race of becoming Boss Man and Boss Lady for the next week. Housemates eliminate Shamita and Raqesh from the race of becoming Boss Man and Boss Lady for the next week.

7:23 pm Shamita wants to mend ways with Divya Shamita is trying to mend ways with Divya and end their differences. But Divya told her that she wants to maintain her self-respect because the way Shamita talked to her wasn't pleasant. She also questioned how Shamita asked Raqesh not to talk to her. Shamita is trying to mend ways with Divya and end their differences. But Divya told her that she wants to maintain her self-respect because the way Shamita talked to her wasn't pleasant. She also questioned how Shamita asked Raqesh not to talk to her.