Bigg Boss OTT, Day 12, August 20, Live Updates:

It looks like has tested Milind Gaba's patience to the limits. We have often seen Neha trying to control Milind while the latter has always extended his unconditional support to her. But it seems like, this time, Neha has pissed Milind for good. Similarly, Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan too are struggling to get along with each other.

Live Blog 7:13 pm Raqesh punishes Pratik Raqesh punishes Pratik for breaking Bigg Boss property. He asks him to wash all the utensils. But Pratik doesn't listen. He continues to destroy the property saying that it is better to destroy than to make the show a flop one.

7:07 pm Pratik destroys BB property Pratik destroys Bigg Boss property as he thinks housemates aren't performing the task properly. He feels that people are wasting their time, they are sleeping, eating and even Sanchalak doesn't know the rules to play the game. Housemates ask Pratik to rearrange the tables but he doesn't budge.