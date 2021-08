9:07 pm

In a new task called Game of Hearts, the female contestants were supposed to give away their hearts made of cardboard sheet to whom they feel they want to switch their connections with. If they would like to stick to their existing connection, they can continue their journey with their original partner. The task begins and Shamita Shetty gives her heart again to her connection Raqesh. In return, Raqesh accepts her heart and they hug each other. Moose Jattana gives her heart again to Nishant and he accepts it as well.