Bigg Boss OTT, Day 17, Live Updates: Akshara Singh's anger shocks everyone

Shamita goes to Milind-Akshara to convince them to change the game. Milind Gaba and Akshara go next and save Nishant and Muskan. In the end, Nishant and Muskan go inside and keep their own name. Eventually, Nishant and Moose get saved from nominations. Later Neha discusses nominations with Shamita and Raqesh. Shamita and Raqesh make Neha understand that Pratik should not control her. During this conversation, Shamita and Raqesh get into an argument. Later Bigg Boss announces the names who are nominated. He also announces that the live voting will happen and the audience and save one of the nominated connections. Shamita talks to others about Raqesh's confusion.