The day begins with Milind Gaba expressing his feelings about Neha in front of Shamita, Raqesh and others. Shamita makes Milind understand that he needs to clear his misunderstandings with Neha. Later Neha tries to talk to Milind and sort things. Milind breaks down and Neha Bhasin hugs him. In the living area, Nishant, Akshara and Pratik talk about Milind getting angry on Neha. Milind, Neha, Akshara and Pratik sit together and sort out things. Milind and Neha hug and clear things. Akshara cries seeing it while Pratik also apologises to her