Nishant, Muskaan and Pratik have some fun moments in the bedroom area. Akshara tells Neha that she hopes Neha will play with dignity. Neha goes and tells this thing to Nishant, Moose, and Pratik. Neha feels Akshara is speaking about her wearing bikini. Neha then enters the pool. Bigg Boss then announces that the live audience have chosen Milind-Akshara and Pratik-Neha as the contender. Divya reads out the task where in the garden two blocks are kept on which the two connections have to make a pyramid with the given boxes. Other housemates will break the pyramid of the connection whom they do not wish to see as BossMan and BossLady.