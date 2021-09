8:04 pm

Shamita and Raqesh try to clarify things. Raqesh says that he feels misunderstood every time. He says he feels hurt that she sunoed him about tearing the letter. Shamita asks about the insinuations. They talk about their issues with Divya and Nishant. Shamita says he has to clarify things for saying things such as she is controlling and that's why she has been single. Shamita justifies her sacrifice. She reveals she has had a bad experience with the relationships and hence she is in the self-preservation mode. Shamita says he can have a different connection and they will play their individual game henceforth. Shamita lashes out that everyone is pointing out that she has a problem with Divya. Shamita and Raqesh walk away on a heated moment.