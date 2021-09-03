7:28 pm

Akshara begins phase one of their plan. She begins fighting with Neha. Moose calls Pratik. The latter is a little distracted but doesn't leave the washroom. Pratik keeps close to the washroom. Neha seems to get to know about the plan. At that time Shamita is with Neha. Akshara asks Shamita to ask her about the hamper she there on the ground. Pratik and Neha get to know about their plan it seems. They talk about sanskaar and their sanskriti. Pratik keeps taunting Akshara. Pratik calls her Paltu. Nia asks them to pause. Everyone is in the washroom. Neha and Pratik taunt Akshara with a song.