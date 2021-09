The new episode of Bigg Boss TT begins with the ladder game. Contestants are battling it out to become the next Boss Man and Boss Lady. The game involves letters that are from the housemates’ house. The contenders have to collect steps to complete the ladder. With every step comes a letter to those who didn’t get a chance to read their letters last time.

Live Blog 8:04 pm It's a tie! Since there is a tie in the game, Bigg Boss announces that there be no Boss Lady and Boss Man this week. Since there is a tie in the game, Bigg Boss announces that there be no Boss Lady and Boss Man this week.

8:02 pm Pratik sheds a tear Pratik is seen crying while playing the game. Pratik is seen crying while playing the game.

8:00 pm Milind gets Neha’s letter Millind Gaba receives another step and it is for Neha Bhasin. He gives it to her and she gets emotional reading it. Millind Gaba receives another step and it is for Neha Bhasin. He gives it to her and she gets emotional reading it.

7:56 pm Akshara sacrifices her letter Millind Gaba received the next step and it was Akshara's letter. She sacrifices it to complete a ladder. Millind Gaba received the next step and it was Akshara's letter. She sacrifices it to complete a ladder.

7:54 pm Divya Agarwal gets emotional The first letter comes for Divya Agarwal. Millind Gaba gives it to her ans she gets super emo reading it. The first letter comes for Divya Agarwal. Millind Gaba gives it to her ans she gets super emo reading it.