Bigg Boss OTT, Day 31, September 9 Live updates: Raqesh Bapat wants to hurt Pratik Sehajpal so badly that he is unable to walk
With just about two weeks to go for the finale, contestants are trying their best to win and make it to Bigg Boss 15. Neha Bhasin is trying to help Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. Both are not in talking terms.
'Selmon Bhoi': Game Based On Salman Khan's Hit And Run Case Gets In Trouble, Temporarily Blocked
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal memes inspired by Raj Anadkat-Munmun Dutta's relationship rumours will leave you laughing out loud
Bigg Boss OTT, Day 31, September 9 Live updates: Raqesh Bapat wants to hurt Pratik Sehajpal so badly that he is unable to walk
Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam to take extreme step for the Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer post the Madhya Pradesh schedule [Exclusive]
‘Sabse badi gareeb toh Shraddha Kapoor hai’, Actress gets BRUTALLY trolled for ignoring a poor, old man – Watch
Inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s palatial Mumbai home where luxury meets art – see pics
Exclusive: " You Will Get Back From Me," Shezaada Akshu Kakkar On Bigg Boss OTT And Much More
TRP Report Week 35: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fails to dethrone Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa
Trending TV News Today: Munmun Dutta dating Raj Anadkat; Gaurav Khanna's wife reacts to his chemistry with Anupamaa; Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai obsesses over Nirvair and more
From Sidharth Shukla's love for bikes to his child-like nature – 10 unknown secrets revealed by his industry friends that will make you miss the actor even more
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1