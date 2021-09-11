In today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we can expect some major developments, especially with it marking the onset of a new weekend in the Bigg Bosss house, which means host Karan Johar will be back to throw a wrench in everyone's plans. Of course, with the focus being on Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's relationship, we could expect some new sugar and spice in the romance department, too, while Neha Bhasin is bound to not disappoint as usual when it comes to both fights and raising the hotness quotient on Bigg Boss OTT, with Pratik Sehajpal also lending his weight when it comes to crating acrimony in the house.

Divya Agarwal and Muskaan Jattana (7:30 pm)

The main piece of attraction on today's episode of centred on Divya Agarwal and Muskaan Jattana conveying their thoughts silently by writing on a white board as instructed by Bigg Boss.

Neha Bhasin takes a dig at Raqesh Bapat (7:35 pm)

Neha Bhasin decides to take a dig at Raqesh Bapat, chiding him for how he's been playing the game, how he's changed his stance and how he's lost the plot, leaving the latter peeved and remonstrating that he's never had a stance.

Shamita Shetty wants more from Raqesh Bapat (7:45 pm)

After seeing him getting irritated, Shamita Shetty tries to calm Raqesh down and wishes that he shares what's troubling him, When she's unable to get through to him, she reveals how she it took a lot for her to let him in and hug him, and wishes that he opens up more. She also discloses how it's been very difficult for her growing up and is fully aware that they're two broken individuals tryin to connect, but she'll feel really good if he lets her in more.