Bigg Boss OTT, Day 35, September 12 Live updates: Karan Johar shares a MAJOR UPDATE on the winner; Shamita Shetty feels Raqesh Bapat doesn't prioritise her

On tonight's 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, Karan Johar drops a major update on the winner that'll be declared next week and calls out Raqesh Bapat on his sexism in the last episode while the latter declares that he doesn't want a relationship with Shamita Shetty a short while after she laments the fact that his priorities have changes concerning her and Divya Agarwal