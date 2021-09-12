In today's episode, 12th September, of Bigg Boss OTT, we can expect some major developments, especially with it being the 'Sunday KA Vaar' episode, and especially with all that went down yesterday, 11th September, between , and Raqesh Bapat. Well, on tonight's 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, drops a major update on the winner that'll be declared next week and calls out Raqesh Bapat on his sexism in the last episode while the latter declares that he doesn't want a relationship with Shamita a short while after she laments the fact that his priorities have changes concerning her and Divya Agarwal. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Move over Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat; Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal's new loved-up pics convinces us they're the HOT, NEW COUPLE of the house

Ganpati celebration (8 pm)

Based on Nishant Bhat's choreography, the rest of the housemates, decked in their ethnic best, put forth a scintillating Ganpati dance performance. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: SHOCKING SPOILER! Raqesh Bapat declares he DOES NOT WANT Shamit Shetty as his life partner

Raqesh Bapat's special hamper (8:10 pm)

Karan Johar then tells Raqesh Bapat to go into the room inside and he emerges with a Ganpati hamper, filled with modaks and sweets, which is distributed among everyone. Also Read - SHOCKING! Bigg Boss OTT evicted contestant Akshara Singh REVEALS she faced an acid attack from her ex post their breakup

Winner's update (8:15 pm)

Karan Johar shares an update on the winner, declaring that it'll be announced next week, and warning all the housemates, except one, that their connections are going to cost them big time.

Praise for Divya Agarwal (8:20 pm)

The only inmate he reserves praise for is Divya Agarwal, announcing that despite what all the others think, only she's playing the game solo and well, like she's supposed to.

Karan Johar calls out Raqesh's sexism (8:25 pm)

Raqesh Bapat's statement, where he said in the last episode that women aren't as strong as men, became the major focal point of the Bigg Boss, with host Karan Johar mincing no words on calling him out for his obvious “sexism”, refuting all his excuses.

Karan questions Raqesh's convenience and confusion (8:40 pm)

Karan also takes Raqesh to task on why he chose Divya Agarwal for the punishment task despite claiming to support her and considering her a friend, underling how he comes across as a very convenient and confused player.

Shamita Shetty points her fingers at Raqesh (8:50 pm)

Karan then inquires how Shanita felt over Raqesh's words, and she admits that while she didn't appreciate his statement, he meant it in another way, and also laments the fact that he seems to have completely changed over the past, supporting Divya Agarwal instead of her, and isn't prioritising her as much as she does him.

A fan questions Neha

Neha Bhasin had once said that she'll leave the game for Pratik Sehajpal, which a fan doesn't appreciate and question her about it, to which she apologises and promises not to repeat it.

The other housemates are questioned

Karan then questions all the other contestants over their controversial moments over the past week and puts them all on a spot.

and Tony Kakkar enter

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar come on the show to promote their Kaanta Laga song, get Karan Johar to dance with them, name songs and get the contestants to dedicate said songs to others in the Bigg Boss OTT house, and finally, get them to stick forms albeit plastic ones into hairbands fixed on their co-contestants whose words have hurt them.