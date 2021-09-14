Bigg Boss OTT, Day 37, September 13, LIVE UPDATES: Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and other contestants get emotional after meeting their relatives
It's the final week in the Bigg Boss OTT house. We will soon get to know which contestants make it to Bigg Boss 15. Contestants get emo as they meet their relatives. Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehjapal and others are in tears.
Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Annabelle Sethupathi, Ankahi Kahaniya and more new shows, movies to watch on Zee5, MX Player, Netflix and other OTT platforms this week
Bigg Boss OTT, Day 37, September 13, LIVE UPDATES: Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and other contestants get emotional after meeting their relatives
Bigg Boss OTT grand finale to air THIS Saturday; two contestants among Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat to get entry into Bigg Boss 15
Kylie Jenner’s super-hot bikini photoshoot is definitely NSFW – see pics
Sonal Chauhan performing yoga asanas in a yellow body suit is the best thing on the internet today – view pics
Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a secret tattoo of her husband Naga Chaitanya's name? View pic
Met Gala 2021: From Kim Kardashian’s all black outfit to Zoe Kravitz’s see-through, these 10 weird outfits will remind you of fancy dress competition from school
Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam makes sudden change in shoot schedule of the Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan starrer
Trending Hollywood news today: BTS and Coldplay's collaboration excites ARMY; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'masked' kiss at Met Gala 2021 and more
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt turn Dayaben-Jethalal and the result is hilarious – watch video
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1