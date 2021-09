Bigg Boss OTT, Day 40, September 17 Live updates: Nishant Bhat wants Bigg Boss to leave Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat alone in a room without their mics Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are seen chilling with each other and seem to be in a good mood. We are just a day away from the Bigg Boss OTT finale.