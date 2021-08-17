Bigg Boss OTT, Day 8, August 17, Live Updates: Ridhima Pandit cries and howls as Pratik Sehajpal accuses her of being a Kaamchor
In today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Ridhima Pandit will be seen laying down her wrath on Pratik Sehajpal and having a meltdown like Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14 while Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty will be seen locking horns with each other over kitchen duties.
Things are going berserk inside the Bigg Boss OTT house as it seems like the contestants will be going to tear each other apart during the Panchayat task. While Ridhima Pandit will be seen laying down her wrath on Pratik Sehajpal and having a meltdown like
Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14, Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty will be seen locking horns with each other over kitchen duties.
Live Blog
Aug 17
th 2021
7:17 pm
Ridhima fights with Pratik
During the Panchayat task, Pratik accused Ridhima of being a 'Kaamchor' (slacker) while putting forward his side before the new Boss Man Raqesh Bapat and Boss Lady Shamita Shetty. Ridhima got triggered by Pratik's accusation that she had a meltdown just like Jasmin Bhasin had after she had gotten into an argument with Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14. 'Ganda aadmi, Ganda,' says Ridhima in her response to Pratik's accusations. Ridhima then begins abusing Pratik and accuses him of bullying her and even brings his family in between. It seems like Ridhima just can't stand Pratik.
7:13 pm
BB Panchayat task begins
During the Panchayat task, each connection will be seen accusing the other connection of their sins. Divya and Zeeshan will join Shamita and Raqesh as moderators. If the audience is satisfied with the moderators' decision, then that connection will be nominated for elimination. And the first allegation that each connection will level against other connections is Kaamchori.
7:05 pm
Neha unhappy Ridhima's abusive behaviour
Neha Bhasin discusses Ridhima's abusive behaviour with her connection Karan Nath. She feels if Ridhima is saying so many bad things to Pratik, she shouldn't expect the other person to be considerate with her. Karan agrees with her.
