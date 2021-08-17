7:17 pm

During the Panchayat task, Pratik accused Ridhima of being a 'Kaamchor' (slacker) while putting forward his side before the new Boss Man Raqesh Bapat and Boss Lady Shamita Shetty. Ridhima got triggered by Pratik's accusation that she had a meltdown just like Jasmin Bhasin had after she had gotten into an argument with Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14. 'Ganda aadmi, Ganda,' says Ridhima in her response to Pratik's accusations. Ridhima then begins abusing Pratik and accuses him of bullying her and even brings his family in between. It seems like Ridhima just can't stand Pratik.