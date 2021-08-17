Bigg Boss OTT, Day 8, August 17, Live Updates: Ridhima Pandit cries and howls as Pratik Sehajpal accuses her of being a Kaamchor

In today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Ridhima Pandit will be seen laying down her wrath on Pratik Sehajpal and having a meltdown like Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14 while Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty will be seen locking horns with each other over kitchen duties.