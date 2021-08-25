Bigg Boss OTT: Dear Karan Johar, if you want to be respected, you should be respecting others

Ever since Bigg Boss OTT was announced, people had wondered how would host the controversial reality show, which has become synonymous with as a host. Several questions were posed at the filmmaker on how he would take forward the show and interact with the contestants. Whether he would be angry, friendly, showcase his wit and tickle the funny bone of the audience with his humour. But unfortunately, Karan Johar has fallen way below the audience's expectations and how. Viewers have termed the filmmaker as a biased host who doesn't watch his tone while speaking to the contestants but demands respect in return. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Raqesh Bapat kisses Shamita Shetty, Karan Nath names the dirtiest Bigg Boss OTT contestant and more

His first prey happened to be Divya Agarwal who had to endure his illogical outburst which really didn't make any sense to a majority of the viewers. He called out Divya for indirectly calling the show scripted and allegedly keeping her uniformed about the new concept of moving forward with their respective connections. Karan started bashing her by taking sarcastic digs and even blasted her words used against . He didn't even listen to her side or gave her a chance to prove her point. Post his verbal beating, Divya got isolated by the contestants in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'We support Akshara Singh' trends after Pratik Sehajpal breaks her heart twice during the connection task – read tweets

Last week, Karan again reminded Divya to watch her tone while speaking to him. He insisted Divya to not mention his name inside the house if she can't respect him. He also informed her that she has come as a contestant and he as a host and the lines shouldn't be blurred. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser screams scary, Nithiin's Maestro to release on Disney+ Hotstar and more

Karan then took Zeeshan Khan's class for telling Akshara Singh, 'Ladki ho toh daire me raho.' The filmmaker took the comment very personally and started scolding Zeeshan saying, 'This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism."

He made Zeeshan sit in the background for the entire episode and allowed him to join the other contestants only after Divya requested him to do so. Because of the entire incident, Zeeshan suffered an anxiety attack inside the house and his fellow contestant Milind Gaba had to request Bigg Boss for a medical assistance.

Though Karan has maintained that he won't be biased towards Shamita Shetty because he knows her inside out, his actions have spoken otherwise. Every time Shamita or tried to express something, Karan offered them his ample time and was all ears. His behaviour wasn't the same towards other contestants.

Now what has gone wrong here? Everything I would say. First, Karan Johar shouldn't consider himself as the jury of the show and pass his personal judgements. Second, the filmmaker is supposed to act as a mediator and not the troublemaker of the house. Third, Karan is supposed to keep his personal opinions to himself and stop getting offended for things that are not related to him. Fourth, if Karan wishes to meddle with conflicts, he should let each contestant put forward their opinions and not judge them by himself and announce a verdict. Fifth, if Karan demands respect, he should start giving respect to the contestants. Sixth, try not to break people mentally and emotionally, they must be already going through a lot.

So dear Karan Johar, please take some time out for some introspection to understand where have you gone wrong. This is not Koffee With Karan where you would keep chatting with your favourite people. This is the Bigg Boss house and every contestant has the right to be treated equally without discrimination.