Bigg Boss OTT: Did Shamita Shetty ask Nia Sharma about sister Shilpa Shetty using sign language?

Nia Sharma's single day inside the Bigg Boss OTT house was a wonderful one. She added the right amount of humour, wit, zing and chutzpah. She was the perfect Boss Lady. Shamita Shetty has been one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. As we know, she had been going through a tumultuous time before she entered the house. It seems she wanted to know about her family from Nia Sharma. As we know, her brother-in-law Raj Kundra is now in jail for allegedly running an illegal porn films racket. When the raids happened at his place, Shilpa Shetty was also questioned by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik, Neha, Millind, Akshara, Shamita Raqesh – whose efforts in impressing Nia Sharma entertained you the most? Vote now

It seems Shamita Shetty did not wish to leave her family at this critical time, but came on the show to honour a prior commitment. Shamita Shetty asked Nia Sharma in sign language if everything was fine outside. Nia replied that things were cool and she did not hear of anyone passing away or anything of that sort. Then, Shamita Shetty asked her if she came across as she was playing well on the show. It seems she was giving hints to Nia Sharma about wanting to know about Shilpa but the Jamai Raja actress did not get the clue. This had also left her a bit annoyed. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: The many 'ups and downs' in Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat's connection leave netizens confused – view tweets

After a while, Nia Sharma consoled her and said that Shilpa Shetty is doing fine outside. As we know, people are not allowed to discuss outside matters inside the house. This is why Shamita Shetty could not openly ask her about her sister Shilpa or brother-in-law Raj Kundra. It seems Nia Sharma also acted clueless about the whole pornography case, which the audience finds tough to believe. Shamita has cried on many occasions remembering her family. She even tore the family letter for Raqesh Bapat. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 25, September 2, Live Updates: Nia Sharma makes an entry, to test connections inside the house